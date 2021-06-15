WATCH LIVE: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III press conference

World Boxing News offers a live stream of the WBC heavyweight title press conference for the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy on July 24 in Las Vegas.

In anticipation of their third heavyweight championship showdown, WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder will go face-to-face courtesy of a Los Angeles press conference on Tuesday, June 15.

Boxing’s most charismatic and explosive heavyweights, Fury and Wilder, will continue their rivalry in the ring.

They fight Saturday, July 24, headlining a pay-per-view event live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER III PRESSER PREVIEW

From the moment Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder left the ring after their anticipated rematch, which the challenger in seven brutal rounds won, the former champion cried foul.

The American stated Fury and his team had either spiked his water, done something to their gloves, or that they used some underhand tactics to get an edge.

Wilder stated he just felt off in some capacity. During the aftermath, though, he was at a loss to explain what that was.

Months on, and “The Bronze Bomber” still repeated those allegations.

Fury put out a vehement denial to Wilder after hearing stories for a while before airing a response. But, when they now go eyeball-t0-eyeball, things could get ugly.

“The Gypsy King” will no doubt fight his corner, potentially literally. That’s if Wilder and his coach Malik Scott, a former heavyweight contender himself, become threatening or abrasive towards him.

At present, there’s not much said about just how much hatred exists between them. But, sadly, it may not be fully apparent until the pair get locked in the same room with the cameras rolling.

Hopefully, as they did before the rematch, they’ll get time to sit together and iron out some of the differences before they go on air. However, if they don’t, who knows what might happen.

Tune in on Tuesday!