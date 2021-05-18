Oscar De La Hoya – The NeverEnding Comeback Story

May 18th, 2021

WBC

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya will eventually make a comeback to the ring but has once again seen his anticipated return pushed further into 2021.

“The Golden Boy” was initially slated to fight again in the spring before delaying until the summer. Now, the promoter will step back between the ropes in September.

Triller intends to put together a Pay Per View card with De La Hoya squaring off against an MMA legend.

Georges St. Pierre was a reported target for De La Hoya until UFC boss Dana White put a block on the contest. But whoever it is, De La Hoya will be pushing 49 by the time it goes ahead.

Since entering his forties, De La Hoya has threatened to compete again in some capacity. However, it’s starting to become “The NeverEnding Comeback Story.”

Troubles outside of the ring with addiction and rehab came back to haunt De La Hoya live on a broadcast recently as he got tanked up and spouted jibberish during a Triller show.

Apologizing for getting a little excited at the pre-event drinks cabinet, it was a mere few days before it became clear that he’d be in no position to fight this summer.

De La Hoya has to get himself re-focused for the fall and stay off the sauce to compete with whoever is in the opposite corner.

Despite his and Triller’s intentions to secure a UFC star, though, their efforts could be about to hit a solid dead-end.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA CALLS

White, talking at the recent UFC 262 PPV presser, gave De La Hoya a dressing down.

“Don’t even ask me about these idiots,” said White. “Who gives a s—? Does anybody give a —? Do you? I don’t give a s— what they think.

“You think I care what Triller thinks? I don’t even take their calls.

“This idiot calls me every day. He calls me every day.

“‘Please answer my call, please talk to me. Why won’t you talk to me?’

“Because I don’t give a f— about you. Do your thing. Leave me alone. Go f—ing do whatever it is you’re doing. Knock yourself out.

“I (couldn’t) care less. I have no interest in talking to any of those idiots. They can do their thing. Do your thing. Stop talking about me. What do you give a s— what I’m doing? Go do your thing.”

Maybe De La Hoya will turn to a Bellator legend instead?