Mick Conlan backs Tyson Fury to defeat heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua

Frank Warren

Superstar in the making, Mick Conlan has thrown his weight behind heavyweight champion Tyson Fury if an undisputed battle is confirmed.

Fury is linked to facing Anthony Joshua for all the marbles in the top division, and Conlan sees only one winner.

Discussing the biggest UK fight out there and plenty of other subjects, Conlan appeared on the Sirius XM “At the Fights” show with Gerry Cooney and Randy Gordon.

HEAVYWEIGHT KING

“Tyson Fury is the King at Heavyweight. Since he partnered with Sugarhill, he’s been unstoppable. He walked right through Wilder and will beat Joshua,” predicted Conlan.

On his latest victory over a stubborn Ionut Baluta, Conlan added: “This fight was one of my worst performances. I am disappointed in myself and want to get back in the ring and redeem myself.

“Baluta defeated my fellow Irish peers. He is much better than I expected. He throws weird combos that are hard to counter and predict.

“It took me a bit of time to adjust to him while I was hurting. I am happy for the win, but I really underperformed.

“It was hard to get the right sparring partners for COVID regulations were strict in Ireland.

“I miss sparring in the US because I have larger access to sparring partners. That includes those that could have replicated Baluta’s style.”

WORLD TITLE

Targeting a world title fight soon, the Olympian named his preferred choice.

“I am going for Stephen Fulton. My performance this past weekend, however, may make my chances harder to get it.

“I was annoyed at myself for trying too hard. And I was overthinking in the ring. I can’t wait for my next fight.

“I am thankful for the win, and it showed me that I have much more to work on to improve myself.”

BIGGEST FIGHTS

Concluding the interview, Conlan talked about Katie Taylor and the biggest fights in boxing.

“I really enjoyed Katie Taylor’s fight. She threw the best combos and absolutely did a great job.

“My next sparring session, I will aim to train in Southern California then fight at NYC’s Madison Square Garden or the least Philadelphia.

“It’s great that younger fighters like us have shots at title opportunities for back in the day. You couldn’t get a title shot for a very long time. It’s such a different time in this generation.

“Exhibition fights are fine for boxing, but I think when those fighters stop doing exhibitions, their fans follow in leaving the sport.

“I really want to see Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter or Crawford vs. Errol Spence. They should cut all the BS and get to the fights.

