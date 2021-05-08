Floyd Mayweather lashed out as he felt “disrespected” at comeback event

Mayweather Promotions

Floyd Mayweather was not a happy bunny at his most recent comeback press conference. The 44-year-old boxing grandpa felt disrespected by two YouTube brothers.

One stole his hat as the other attempted to calm the situation. One thing is for sure. The circus was in town.

The all-time boxing great and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee knows how to play the PPV system. That hasn’t changed.

His latest comeback event will occur at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 6th.

Mayweather gave initial thoughts on the showdown and traded trash talk during the event that also took place at Hard Rock Stadium.

After the formal portion of the press event, a scuffle between the two camps ensued following the incident with the hat.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER DISRESPECT

“It’s one thing to sell a fight. People can say what they want, but one thing no one is going to do is disrespect me,” said Mayweather.

The “Money” man last fought in 2017 against Conor McGregor but did reappear for a battle with a Japanese kickboxer at one point.

He certainly knows how to get attention. The whole event was a YouTuber followers’ wet dream.

Thursday’s event included former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson, making his boxing debut in an exhibition match on the undercard.

Johnson will go up against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on the pay-per-view.

The pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will also include a pair of intriguing professional boxing showdowns, as WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Jean Pascal and two-division world champion Badou Jack meet in a 12-round rematch in the co-main event.

Plus, former unified super welterweight champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd returns to the ring to face Luis Arias in a 10-round bout.