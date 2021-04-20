Tyson Fury jokes on “glove skull crushers” after Deontay Wilder ambush

Tyson Fury reacted to ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding his victory over Deontay Wilder by joking about something being in his gloves.

The WBC heavyweight was ambushed with the question as he took interviews from media during a WBC arranged a meet and greet with fans for a charity drive.

While there, Fury was pictured alongside a slimline Andy Ruiz Jr. and mingled with a crowd in the Las Vegas sun.

But after taking a few innocent probes from a reporter as captured by Fighthype.com, Fury was hit with the big “Glove Gate” allegations.

To be fair to him, Fury took it well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said: “It’s absolutely true,” in response to the unexpected query. “I did have something in my gloves – two destroyers (referring to his fists).

‘The Gypsy King’ then demonstrated his speed with an air combo before continuing: “These are what you call “skull crushers.” Ask Deontay Wilder. He can testify to that.”

DEONTAY WILDER GLOVES

Fury has always been one to be as direct as he can be when responding to anything untoward. But this situation with Wilder doesn’t seem to go away.

Fans can find videos on YouTube with Wilder’s supporters attempting to explain to fans that cheating was involved.

Trainer Jorge Capetillo tried to explain how it was impossible in an exclusive video for World Boxing News during the aftermath. But nothing seems to put a dent in the claims.

Even the Nevada State Athletic Commission and World Boxing Council, both clearing Fury of any wrongdoing, haven’t dampened the enthusiasm to champion Wilder’s accusations.

Several remain in the atmosphere surrounding a possible future trilogy. The allegations include coach Mark Breland spiked his water. Plus, Fury had an egg-shaped object in his glove.

At least Fury can still joke about the theories. For now, he pushes on with a potential undisputed heavyweight title battle with Anthony Joshua over the summer.

Talks remain ongoing between the pair of Brits to put all the gold on the line this year.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.