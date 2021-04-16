Tributes on sale for Chavez vs. Camacho Jr. / Silva vs. Chavez Jr.

Tickets are NOW on-sale for Tribute To the Kings that will take place on Saturday night, June 19th, at The Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The card can be seen LIVE on Pay-Per-View in North America

On the Pay-Per-View portion of the card:

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr will take on Hector Camacho Jr. in a six-round exhibition fight.

In this very special battle between Mexico and Puerto Rico, Camacho will look to get even from the historic bout that Chavez had with Camacho’s legendary dad on September 12, 1992.

MMA legend, Anderson Silva will fight former world middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in an eight round light heavyweight bout.

Ramon Alvarez and Omar Chavez will do it for a third time in their rubber match in a 10 round middleweight bout.

Kevin Torres (17-1-1, 14 KOs) will take on an opponent to be named in an eight-round junior welterweight bout.

Opening the pay-per-view, an exciting title fight pitting Damian Sosa (17-1, 10 KOs) taking on undefeated Abel Mina (13-0, 7 KOs) for the WBO Super Welterweight Latino Championship

Tickets are now on sale by clicking https://boletomovil.com/jcchavez and are priced for all fans in a wide variety of price ranges from $10 up to $350 for ringside tickets.

Gates open at 4:00 pm CST and first undercard fight starts at 4:30 pm CST.

The Pay-Per-View portion will begin at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT / 6 PM PT

There will be a a total of 12 bouts on the show, with the first eight being streamed on www.globalsportsstreaming.com and many other digital platforms to be announced.