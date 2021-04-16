“Terence Crawford all wrong – will be the last fight for Manny Pacquiao”

Terence Crawford will end the glittering career of Manny Pacquiao if they collide in a blockbuster Pay Per View match-up in 2021.

Firstly, that’s the view of former Mike Tyson trainer and respected broadcaster Teddy Atlas.

Crawford and Pacquiao have ties to a June collision in the Middle East, with a confirmation of the event set to come any day now.

Secondly, Atlas says if it does go down for the welterweight title, it could be the final bow for Pacquiao after almost twenty-five years in the sport.

For his money, Pacquiao should look elsewhere and leave Crawford to face his nemesis at 147 pounds.

“I’d rather see Crawford with [Errol] Spence Jr. I’d rather see a young guy with a young guy,” he said on his “The Fight with Teddy Atlas” podcast.

“And I think it’s a bad fight for Pacquiao. I think it’s the last fight for Pacquiao. But I’d hate to see him go out that way. I think Crawford is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

Elaborating as only he can about why Crawford would dismantle the “Pacman” inside those ropes, Atlas continued: “He’s got, great trainers.

“He knows how to control the distance. To shorten up his game. Go in there and throw short punches on the inside to hold the trenches if he has to.

“He reminds me of Sugar Ray Leonard, but he was a mean guy when it came down to the fight. Crawford has that streak in him.

“I think at this point in Pacquiao’s career at 42, but I think it’s the wrong fight for him. I think Crawford is the wrong style, the wrong talent at this point in his life for Pacquiao.”

MANNY PACQUIAO vs. MCGREGOR

Top Rank and Bob Arum are doing all they can to get the event over the line in a difficult time for everyone. Crawford is a solid alternative to Conor McGregor.

Pacquiao had hoped to step away from the sport with a Las Vegas swansong against the UFC fighter. Defeat to Dustin Poirier ended those chances.

McGregor now returns in a trilogy against Poirier in front of a packed house at the T-Mobile Arena. It should have been his battle with Pacquiao.

Who knows if a redemption victory for the Irishman could reignite their super-fight later on down the line. That’s even if Pacquiao does lose to Crawford, as Atlas predicts.