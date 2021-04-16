Daniel Dubois moves a step closer to AJ heavyweight shot despite loss

Frank Warren has somehow managed to get heavyweight Daniel Dubois a step closer to Anthony Joshua despite losing to Joe Joyce.

Many thought Dubois would be eased back in after taking a knee due to an eye ailment when losing to his Brit rival. Not so, as Warren has secured a clash with the number-two-ranked contender with the WBA.

Confirming the news, Warren’s promotional company released the following information:

“Daniel Dubois makes his long-awaited return to the ring on Saturday, June 5th. He will challenge for the vacant WBA Interim heavyweight title against the towering Romanian Bogdan Dinu.

DANIEL DUBOIS INJURY

“The 23-year-old Dubois was last in action at the end of November 2020 in a multi-titled collision with fellow Brit Joe Joyce in London.

“An absorbing battle came to a halt when Dubois, who suffered a horrific eye injury, removed himself from further danger by taking a knee in the 10th round.

“Later, doctors confirmed that he had sustained significant damage to his orbital bone. He took himself out of the firing line, almost certainly preserved his career, and protected against an even more severe injury.

“Having now been given the all-clear from specialists, the 15-1 Dubois is ready to pick up where he left off before the Joyce fight.

“He aims to get back into the business of winning titles. Dubois is formerly the holder of the WBC Youth world, the Southern Area, English, British, WBO European, WBO Global, WBO International, Commonwealth, and WBC Silver belts.

“Dinu, 34, from Bucharest, holds a record of 20-2, with 16 of his wins coming via knockout.

“The 6ft 5” puncher, ranked #2 by the WBA. He returned to winning ways with two KO victories after suffering his only career losses in the USA. Both in Bulgaria.

“He went up against the unbeaten ex-contender Jarrell Miller and the hugely experienced campaigner Kubrat Pulev.

“The show will be co-promoted by Dinu’s US promotional vehicle, Greg Cohen Promotions.”

BOGDAN DINU RANKING

How Dinu is ranked is anyone’s guess after two victories over opponents not ranked anywhere near the top 200.

Those losses to Miller and Pulev should have meant Dinu was way out of the rankings. But not according to the WBA.

Dinu is not in the top fifteen with any organization. The WBC, IBF, or WBO don’t rank him at all.

Dubois could now be just two wins away from facing Anthony Joshua as mandatory.