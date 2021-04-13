Efe Ajagba earns ‘The New Deontay Wilder’ nickname after insane KO

PBC / Esther Lin

Nigerian heavyweight Efe Ajagba has earned himself a new nickname courtesy of a “Deontay Wilder” knockout of Brian Howard in Tulsa on Saturday night.

Ajagba, 26, laid Howard out in the third round of their Tulsa meeting in a stoppage Wilder would have been proud of in his career.

The Texas-based puncher has now been likened to the former World Boxing Council heavyweight champion as he continues his rise to a sure world title shot.

Recently discussing his win on Sirius XM with Gerry Cooney and Randy Gordon, Ajagba revealed his future hopes.

Below are snippets of what Ajagba talked about in an interview you can hear in full on Sirius XM.

THE NEW DEONTAY WILDER SPEAKS

– My opponent did a sneaky left shoulder roll, so I just took my time, set him up to do that role, and get that one shot in, and finished him.

– Once I saw my target spot, I went for the right-hand punch, and the speed and

– The guys I sparred with were really good and prepared me so well for Brian Howard.

– I had the best training camp of my life in prep for last weekend’s fight.

– From my last fight with Jonathan Rice, I learned to control my elbow positioning and develop my stamina to go the distance.

– I want to keep my sparring partners and stay active.

Terrific interview with boxing’s hardest-hitting ACTIVE heavyweight—Efe Ajagba—on today’s Monday “At th Fights” on SiriusXM, channel 156.

– I don’t think that Jared Anderson and I would fight because we’re teammates. The same people manage us, and we get to spar with each other.

– Jared Anderson’s combinations during sparring improved my craft. I took a couple of shots from him, and he took some of mine.

– We used size 18 gloves for sparring.

– Between Joe Joyce, Daniel DuBois, and Tony Yoka, I would like to fight Daniel Dubois the most.

Calling out Daniel Dubois is interesting given the fact Joyce recently beat the Briton. Dubois faced accusations of quitting as he took a knew with an eye ailment.

Joyce would be a faster track to a world title shot, but as Ajagba is only 15-0, there’s no rush in getting to the very pinnacle of the sport.