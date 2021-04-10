“I’m not playing” – It’s not all about the TNA for “savage” Ebanie Bridges

Mark Robinson

Ebanie Bridges gets her dream match-up at the Copper Box Arena in London tonight when she faces home fighter, Shannon Courtenay.

Bridges will fight for the WBA bantamweight title despite not beating anybody of note in her handful of bouts.

Self-promotion along with flaunting what she has got her this far, but ‘The Blonde Bomber’ is now ready to prove she’s more than just TNA.

“This same way I’ve got noticed is the same way I’m getting this fight noticed. I feel like women’s boxing needs more eyes on the sport. We need to do whatever we can,” said Bridges.

“I truly believe that the reason this fight has got so much talk about it is because of me, because of the different approach.

“I think that’s what’s helping to get eyes on the sport, getting talk on the sport and building it.

“What does matter is what happens in the ring. That’s all that matters. If we can get as many people as possible to watch the fight, then Shannon and I can show a more diverse number of viewers that women can fight.

“That’s my goal, get the views, and once the people are watching, Shannon and I are going to put on a show.

“I’ve been fighting and into martial arts since I was five. I haven’t been a boxing fan for just five or six years. I was a boxing fan well before I started in the sport.

“For me, the boxing part is essential to me, but I feel like we need to get more views on women’s boxing, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get that.

“I think me winning this World Title will show people you don’t have to be like everybody else to achieve these goals. That’s what I’m going for.

“I’m savage. I want to go in there and f**k this shit up. I’m not here to play around. I’m here to get the job done. I don’t play around in boxing. When I fight, I’m here to hurt you.

“I might look the way I look, but I can’t wait to get in the ring and show people how I fight.

“The more people I can get to tune in to watch the Bomber, I couldn’t have asked for a better platform. I’m going to do whatever I can.

“We both have the power to knock people out, so a knockout or stoppage is possible. It’ll come down to our conditioning and heart to see if it goes the ten rounds.

“If it does go the ten rounds, it’ll be a very exciting ten rounds.

“I truly believe if I win this fight on Saturday night, I’ll become a superstar. If Shannon wins it, she’s still Shannon. She still has to beat Rachel Ball.

“She’s a World Champion, but I think it’s different. I’m very excited to be that person and to be a new face and character in women’s boxing.”

EBANIE BRIDGES GRUDGE

Split-T Management manages the New South Wales, Australia competitor under Brian Cohen.

In her last outing, she won an eight-round unanimous decision over Carol Earl in Australia. Within hours of her victory over Earl, Ebanie hopped on a plane and trained for the championship opportunity.

Ebanie Bridges, 34, has been at odds with Courtenay for the past several weeks. Tomorrow night they will do battle over 10-rounds to become world champion.

The fight will take place under the Conor Benn – Samuel Vargas main event and will be streamed LIVE on DAZN (2 PM ET / 11 AM PT)