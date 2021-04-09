Conor Benn vs. Samuel Vargas running order for Saturday

BENN VS. VARGAS WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER
18:20 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK
4 x 3 mins International Light-Heavyweight contest
JOHN HEDGES 12st 9lbs 2oz v STANKO JERMELIC 12st 6lbs 6oz
(Takeley, England) (Split, Croatia)
followed by
19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS & DAZN
6 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest
NICK CAMPBELL 17st 10lbs 13oz v PETR FROHLICH 16st 2lbs 10oz
(Glasgow, Scotland) (Most, Czech Republic)
followed by
10 x 3 mins WBC International Silver Bantamweight Title
ALEXANDER ESPINOZA 8st 5lbs 8oz v KASH FAROOQ 8st 5lbs 0oz
(Managua, Nicaragua) (Glasgow, Scotland)
followed by
10 x 2 mins vacant WBA Bantamweight World Title
SHANNON COURTENAY 8st 5lbs 14oz v EBANIE BRIDGES 8st 5lbs 0oz
(Watford, England) (New South Wales, Australia)
followed by
10 x 2 mins WBO Middleweight World Title
SAVANNAH MARSHALL 11st 5lbs 10oz v MARIA LINDBERG 11st 0lbs 2oz
(Hartlepool, England) (Malmo, Sweden)
followed by
12 x 3 mins WBA Continental Welterweight Title
CONOR BENN 10st 6lbs 12oz v SAMUEL VARGAS 10st 6lbs 10oz
(Essex, England) (Bogota, Colombia)