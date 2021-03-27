World Boxing Council confirm third WBC Franchise champion

World Boxing Council chiefs confirmed a third WBC Franchise Champion’s appointment to join Canelo Alvarez and Teofimo Lopez.

Juan Francisco Estrada, the super flyweight ruler who recently defeated Roman Gonzalez, has been named the latest recipient.

The WBC has also set out a tournament at 115 pounds to crown one sole champion eventually.

Releasing their reasoning for the move, which sees Estrada a WBC Champion for life in whatever division he competes until he loses, the WBC sent information to WBN.

It reads:

After receiving all involved parties’ input and considering their respective positions, the WBC Board of Governors has voted unanimously in favor of the WBC Super Fly Tournament.

It will provide the WBC Super Flyweight Division’s necessary structure and will give boxing fans around the world a series of great upcoming bouts.

The WBC has received the requests, which are:

1. WBC Super Flyweight World Champion Juan Francisco Estrada has requested to be designated Franchise Boxer of the division.

2. The division’s Mandatory Challenger Srisaket Sor Rungvisai has requested to fight for the WBC World Title because he stepped aside to allow the Estrada vs. Gonzalez recent rematch.

Furthermore, there is worldwide public demand for the third Estrada vs. Gonzalez fight.

Their recent bout is already considered a Fight of the Year contender. The pair threw 2,529 punches with zero clinches.

The Super Fly Tournament concept created by renowned promoter Tom Loeffler has produced great fights involving the four fighters, who will participate in the WBC Super Fly Super Tournament.

– Carlos Cuadras defeated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and then lost a very close split decision against Gonzalez and Estrada.

– Srisaket Sor Rungvisai lost to Cuadras, defeated Gonzalez twice, and won and lost against Estrada.

– Gonzalez lost to Srisaket twice, defeated Cuadras, and won and lost a split decision against Estrada- Estrada lost to Gonzalez and Srisaket, and has beaten Srisaket, Cuadras, and Gonzalez in a row.







WORLD BOXING COUNCIL VOTE

To properly administer the Super Flyweight Division and address the WBC requests, as set forth above, the WBC Board of Governors considered and voted in favor of the WBC Super Fly Super Tournament as an overall resolution of the division’s status. The Tournament will proceed as set forth immediately below.

1. Juan Francisco Estrada shall be designated WBC Franchise Boxer.

2. The Estrada v. Gonzalez III rematch has been approved.

3. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai shall fight Carlos Cuadras for the WBC Super Flyweight World Championship.

4. The winners of Estrada v. Gonzalez and Srisaket v. Cuadras fights shall fight each other to determine the sole WBC World Champion of the Super Flyweight Division.

The WBC is delighted to design the WBC Super Fly Super Tournament. A structure of upcoming bouts brings the best fights to the boxing fans while accomplishing just and fair results.

All takes place within the governing mandates of World Boxing Council Rules and Regulations.