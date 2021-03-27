Heavyweight ready to shine on Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 undercard

Torsten Helmke

Heavyweight contender Erik Pfeifer aims to shine this weekend when facing British Dave Allen victim Nick Webb for the IBO International title.

Hard weeks of preparation lie behind EC Boxing’s hopeful Pfeifer. He trained in Portugal alongside the British heavyweight star Dillian Whyte, who will contest the main fight tonight in sunny Gibraltar.

Whyte takes on Alexander Povetkin for the second time.

On the other hand, Pfeifer will get into the ring right at the beginning of the event ( live on DAZN from 7 p.m. ).

His duel for the IBO International Title against Nick Webb is scheduled for 10 rounds.

It’s a significant step in the professional career of the two-time Olympic participant. Should he win, new options will automatically arise.

At 111.7 kg, Pfeifer presented himself at the official weighing yesterday in a befitting competition form.

Pfeifer laid the foundations to put the 7 kg heavier Webb in its place.







Now all he has e to do is keep concentration high and set the focus clearly.

Promoter Erol Ceylan, who will be cheering from Hamburg, is confident.

“We believe in Erik. He will leave Gibraltar as the winner. He’ll move further up in the heavyweight division. ”