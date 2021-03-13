Tyson Fury on the lash as Anthony Joshua trains for expected unification

Stacey Verbeek / @anthonyjoshua

Tyson Fury is well on truly back on the alcohol as the WBC heavyweight champion doesn’t see a fight with Anthony Joshua happening anytime soon.

‘The Gypsy King’ has gone public with his view that negotiations are nowhere near completion for an undisputed clash in the summer of 2021.

Fury has even mentioned Deontay Wilder, an opponent he ultimately ruled out earlier this year, as a potential replacement for AJ.

In contrast to Fury’s decision not to hit the gym, Joshua is working hard. He’s preparing as if a fight is signed.

Posts on his social media stating ‘unruly’ and ‘spare no one’ show that Joshua is entirely in fight mode and ready to rumble.

Fans are currently in no man’s land regarding when an official announcement could come on the Pay Per View as Fury’s words alienate him.

Those involved in talks seem to be singing from the same hymn sheet as they attempt to put together the most significant heavyweight fight in British boxing history.

All this despite a massive row between Eddie Hearn, Bob Arum, and Todd DuBoef over a purse bid involving Teofimo Lopez recently.

After Hearn bid over $3.5 million to take Lopez to DAZN, Arum blew a gasket when speaking to Ring TV.

“Everyone’s happy. Though the bid being the size, it was pretty crazy. That fight isn’t worth anywhere like that,” Arum said.

“Everyone’s a winner, the fighters, Lou DiBella and Top Rank. The only loser was Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. They put their nose where it shouldn’t have been. “Eddie lost the bid, got Top Rank p—ed at them for no reason. They came away with nothing. Everybody else involved came out ahead.

“Who was the loser? Eddie Hearn. He p—ed us off, spent $5,000 to out a bid. He ended up with nothing.”

TYSON FURY DOUBTS

At the same time, Tyson Fury had already released his views that a fight with Joshua was on a hiding to nothing.







He told ESPN: “They’ve had a whole year to make something happen. It hasn’t happened as of yet. We’re no further forward today than we were a year ago.

“The way (Covid-19) is at the moment. I don’t think (it has) got much to do with the fighters.

“It’s to do with the venue, date, place, site fees. It’s to do with everything but the fight itself.”

Joshua has maintained a dignified silence of late as Fury goes off the deep and stays totally out of the gym.

Who knows where we go from here?

