Eddie Hearn: DAZN is the greatest network in boxing

Promoter Eddie Hearn has labeled DAZN as the best boxing platform in the world as the Matchroom boss continues his collaboration this weekend.

Hearn is steering the ship for Canelo Promotions as the pound-for-pound king takes on Avni Yildirim live on the network.

Ahead of the clash, Hearn spoke about his partnership in glowing terms, extending to the UK after DAZN launched in his homeland.

The deal means Sky Sports, who Hearn now only works with on a fleeting basis, loses out on securing rights to many Hearn-promoted events.

Speaking in Florida, Hearn is still pinching himself that Canelo chose to work with him after leaving Golden Boy Promotions.

“Cannot quite believe that we are promoting an event at the home of the Miami Dolphins this Saturday– the Hard Rock Stadium,” pointed out Hearn.

“The return of the pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez is fighting just eight weeks after unifying the division against Callum Smith in Texas.

“We are so excited. We are going to have 15,000 people in the building. There will be a huge crowd there.

“You look at Canelo Alvarez, and he was just all business up there. He wasn’t joking around. I think he knows what could lie ahead.

“What I like about Avni Yilridim is he’s a massive underdog in this fight. But I promise he will come with fire in his belly. It’s a dream come true for him.

“On paper, he should be outmatched, outclassed, and knocked out.

“I’ve never seen a fighter like Canelo Alvarez upfront. What you’re seeing on Saturday is the best fighter of our generation, and it’s special to see.”







EDDIE HEARN on DAZN

On DAZN, he added: “So proud to be here representing DAZN live this weekend.

“It’s an absolute honor to be working with, in my opinion, the greatest network in boxing right now. These guys have so much to bring you coming up– an unrivaled schedule.

“One thing we love at Matchroom is giving young fighters the chance to succeed.”

DAZN has been made available to UK customers for just £1.99 for now. An increase should be on the horizon in the not-too-distant future.