Otto Wallin bids to land Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder or AJ

Amanda Westcott

Swedish heavyweight contender Otto Wallin (22-1, 14 KO) continued to build his reputation as one of boxing’s best big men this past Saturday (February 20) by defeating division rival Dominic Breazeale via one-sided unanimous 12-round decision.

The fight, nationally televised on SHOWTIME, saw Wallin out-work and out-land Breazeale 232-91, including 41.5% of his power punches.

“Breazeale was a good step-up fight for me,” said Wallin, post-fight. “I stuck to my game plan and executed effectively. I knew going into the fight what I needed to do and took advantage of my strengths. I’m happy with how I performed against a big name and that I was able to do so on a big platform like Showtime, so the world could see for itself that I am a force in this division.”

Wallin first caught the boxing world’s attention by giving undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury the toughest fight of his career, inflicting a 47-stitch gash above Fury’s eye before dropping a gallant 12-round decision. He followed that amazing performance up with a dominating fifth-round stoppage over established contender Travis Kauffman last August.

After his impressive showing against Breazeale, Wallin says he is aiming to add more big names to his resume.

“My ultimate goal is to be the heavyweight champion of the world, and to that end, I won’t back down from any challenge standing in my way,” said Wallin. “I feel I can out-box any big man in the sport. Obviously, I would love a shot at the big three, Fury, Joshua or Wilder, as well as Ruiz, but I don’t see anyone above me in the rankings that gives me pause. I am strong, smart and fast, and I’m ready to step up and be recognized as one of the best heavyweights in the world.”

Wallin attributes his swift ascension to his trainer, former WBA super featherweight and lightweight champion Joey Gamache. After meeting in Denmark, Wallin relocated to New York City to train with Gamache full-time. Also a member of unified lightweight champion Teófimo López’s training team, Gamache cites Wallin’s discipline, drive, attention to detail, and maturity as what sets him apart from other fighters.

“Joey has been a game-changer,” admitted Wallin. “I am constantly learning and growing as a fighter under his tutelage, and he keeps me mentally and physically in the best shape of my career.”



Wallin is promoted by Salita Promotions and co-managed by Zachary Levin and David Berlin.

Dmitriy Salita said of Wallin’s performance, “Otto did a great job on Saturday night establishing himself as one of the premier heavyweights in the world. I have no doubt he will one day be the heavyweight champion of the world.”