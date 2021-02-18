AIBA president Umar Kremlev sets up meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

AIBA president Mr. Umar Kremlev is going to pay official visit to Serbia on February, 19th where he meets the President of Serbia, Mr. Aleksandar Vučić.

‘This is very important when the head of state supports boxing development in the country. I am very delighted to see the attention that Mr. Vučić gives to our sport in Serbia. I will be happy to visit Serbia as the AIBA President and discuss the preparation to the World Championships in Belgrade personally with Mr. Vučić,’ Mr. Kremlev said.

AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships takes place in the city of Belgrade by the end of 2021. It will be a huge event for Serbia which is back to the city after 43 years.

‘I’m sure the whole nation will be proud to host the Championships in Belgrade. Serbia has everything to organize a great event for athletes, coaches, officials and for boxing fans. I strongly believe that the Serbian Boxing Federation will do a fantastic job in organizing this tournament and that both the competitors and spectators will take great pleasure in the opportunity to participate in it,’ Mr. Kremlev claimed.

‘During our meeting we will discuss all crucial issues to be prepared before the Championships and, of course, current situation and challenges of the Serbian Boxing Federation as well as implementation of ongoing AIBA reforms’, he added.

Other important meetings with sports officials are planned in Belgrade for February 19th.