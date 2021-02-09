‘A New Era in South African Boxing’ launches March 12

Fight Africa Promotions launch on March 12th with ‘A New Era in South African Boxing’, broadcast on SEi and exclusively live via PPV.

The event will feature a host of African talent and international stars as Fight Africa Promotions aim to establish a thriving boxing scene for the continent.

Boasting twelve bouts, the card will cater for all boxing fans with boxers from the Flyweight division, all the way up to the bruising Heavyweight division – in what promises to be an action-packed affair.

The main event will feature Super-Welterweight title action as Cristiano Ndombassy (11-4, 9 KO’s) goes head-to-head with the undefeated Jami Webb (6-0, 3 KO’s). An exciting clash of styles as the Angolan native, Ndombassy will look to impose his power-punches in what is set to be Webb’s biggest test to date.

Scotland’s Hannah Rankin carved her own piece of history in 2019 when becoming Scotland’s first female world champion and the ‘Classical Warrior’ faces a tough test when she goes up against two-time South African champion Kholosa Ndobayini.

Its a crushing Cruiserweight contest as Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid faces Mussa Ajibu in what promises to be an explosive bout. All sixteen of Bayat’s victories have been by knockout, Ajibu has won twenty-eight contests with twenty-four by knockout. A combined forty knockouts between both boxers, makes this a fight not to be missed.

Heavyweight action as Juan Roux faces Nico Yamdjie. The highly-touted Roux is looking to build on his flawless record to date. A victory would set him up perfectly for a big 2021.

Debuts for rising stars Emile Brits and Dwayne Dodzo, as they aim to make tracks in the Super-Welterweight division and Super-Middleweight division respectively.



Dillon Solomons got his career off to an impressive start with a victory at the end of 2020 and will be hoping to impress on March 12th.

Athenkosi Plaatjies, Darrin Rossouw, Daniel Pontac and Wasim Chellan will all be aiming to impress on the big screen and extend their impressive start to the professional ranks.