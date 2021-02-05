Salita Promotions sign elite amateur Cruse Stewart, debut this Saturday

Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing of undefeated middleweight Cruse “The Hitman” Stewart to a multi-year co-promotional deal, along with Cory Rapacz of Rapacz Boxing.

An elusive technician with excellent mobility and punching power from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and fighting out of Minneapolis, Stewart (7-0, 6 KOs) has stopped five of his seven opponents in the first round and already holds respectable victories over 8-3 Martez McGregor and 3-1 William Langston.

Stewart started boxing at age 11 and had over 300 amateur fights in a distinguished career that saw him fight internationally as a member of Team USA. He was also a seven-time National Golden Gloves qualifier before turning pro in 2018 under the guidance of manager Eric Hinderaker of One-Two Boxing and promoter Rapacz. He trains with Jeremy Jacobs and Ludy Webster at the Los Campeones Gym in Minneapolis.

Stewart can be seen in action this Saturday night, February 6, 2021, in a homecoming fight against durable veteran Jarvis Williams (8-3-1, 5 KOs) at an event presented by Alien-Boi Boxing and Calkins Sports Productions, at the River Center in Davenport, Iowa.

“I signed with Salita because I heard he has done good things for his fighters and was the best bet for my future,” said Stewart. “What I like about signing with him is he doesn’t have a huge roster like some other promoters. My voice will be heard better with him. As a fighter, you want your voice to be heard. I know this is the right time and the right direction that me and my team are taking. I’m happy to be adding Salita to my team, so we can reach our dreams of winning world championships.”

Having fought so long at the international elite level of amateur boxing, Stewart says he’d like to take the fast track to the high-profile fights. But first, he’d like to be the first to stop Williams, who recently fought 18-1-1 Jesse Cook to a majority draw.

“I would like to be fighting the kinds of guys who can catapult me up the ladder within the next year or so,” continued Stewart. “It’s not unrealistic for someone with my experience level. I just want my name mentioned with the best in the division as soon as possible.”

“Cruse is an elite talent with excellent footwork and devastating punching power,” added Manager Eric Hinderaker, “I’m excited for Cory and Dmitriy to help bring his career to the next level and show the world what he can do.”

Rapacz, known for his outstanding work with several Midwest fighters says he’s excited for Stewart’s future, “I’ve been working closely with Eric Hinderaker of One-Two Boxing on developing Cruse’s career since his pro debut and I think partnering with one of the fastest-rising promoters in boxing, Dmitriy Salita, is the perfect move to take his career to the next level. I look forward to a dominant performance from Cruse Stewart on Saturday night.”





“Cruse is one of the best American middleweight prospects,” said Dmitriy Salita. “I look forward to working with his team and my co-promoter Cory Rapacz in taking the necessary steps to guide him to the world title.”

Stewart says that as exciting as his future is now, he’s not looking past Williams this Saturday night.

“It’s a homecoming fight, so I want to be able to give my fans a great show and give them what they pay to see. I have so much love and support here at home. You name it, family friends, everyone. The love and support I get is like I never left. They energize me.”