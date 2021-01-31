Manny Pacquiao team issue cryptic warning to ‘boxing’s shady characters’

Representatives of welterweight star Manny Pacquiao have sent a warning to anyone attempting to interfere in the Filipino Senator’s business.

Paradigm Sports, who signed Pacquiao last year intending to arrange a fight with their other top fighter Conor McGregor, are fed up with recent rumors.

Sean Gibbons, head of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, recently dismissed talk of an exhibition with Ryan Garcia, But only the exhibition part. At the same time, Garcia himself confirmed the clash is happening.

Garcia also stated the bout would not be an exhibition. All this in the same week Pacquiao watched McGregor get pummeled by Dustin Poirier.

Those chances of Pacquiao vs. McGregor have seemingly diminished considerably.

Audie Attar, taking offense to speculation surrounding the ‘Pacman,’ has since outlined when they will discuss Manny Pacquiao’s future.

“The boxing industry has a history of shady characters being involved. These individuals introduce confusion and spread false rumors solely for their interests.

“Unfortunately, this only ends up hurting the fighters.

“It has come to our attention that some of these individuals are once again spreading false and inaccurate rumors. These rumors are self-serving without the authority of Senator Pacquiao or Paradigm Sports.

“Senator Pacquiao engaged Paradigm Sports as his exclusive representatives last year because he wants to close out the final chapters of his historic boxing career in a meaningful way.







MANNY PACQUIAO at PARADIGM

“No one outside of Paradigm Sports is involved in any way with the management of Senator Pacquiao’s boxing career at this time.

“Anyone falsely representing themselves as Senator Pacquiao’s manager or representative as it relates to his remaining fight career may face legal repercussions.

“Paradigm Sports has a reputation in the combat sports industry for operating with integrity, professionalism, and transparency fighting for our clients, and we look forward to producing an incredible event with Senator Pacquiao in early 2021.

“I am working closely with Senator Pacquiao and his legal team in Manila on plans for his next fight. We will be sharing the details of this event in the coming weeks,” he added.

Where Pacquiao goes in the future is anyone’s guess. Judging by Attar’s annoyance, it could be that Paradigm wants to keep some interest in the McGregor encounter running.

That’s the fight they wanted when they signed Pacquiao. McGregor’s loss has certainly thrown a spanner in the works.

