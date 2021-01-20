RDR Promotions announce Feb 6 event at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

A terrific night of boxing is planned for Saturday night, February 6th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The eight-bout event, promoted by RDR Promotions will feature a pair of undefeated featherweights in the main event as Donald “No Love” Smith takes on William Foster III in a bout scheduled for six-rounds.

Smith, 27 of Philadelphia, has a record of 10-0 with six knockouts. Smith is a five-year professional, and is coming off a six-round unanimous decision over Abdur-Raheem Abdullah on August 10, 2019 in Philadelphia.

Foster, 27, of New Haven, Connecticut is 11-0 with eight knockouts. The six-year pro has quality wins over undefeated Sulaiman Segawa (10-0) and Angel Suarez. In his last bout, Foster took out Jahmal Dyer in three rounds on November 9, 2019 in Portland, Maine.

In the eight-round co-feature, undefeated welterweight Mark Dawson takes on Derrick Whitley Jr. in an eight-round bout.

Dawson, 23, of Philadelphia is undefeated at 7-0-1 with three knockouts. The five-year professional, is coming off a six-round unanimous decision over crosstown rival Vincent Floyd on November 7th at the 2300 Arena. Dawson is managed by Split-T Management.

Whitley of Springfield, Mass. has a record of 6-1-1. The 29 year-old is a four-year professional. In his last bout, Whitey fought to a no-decision with Jermaine Corley due to a cut caused by an accidental headbutt on December 13th, 2019 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

In six-round bouts:

Nahir Albright (8-1, 2 KOs) of Sicklerville, New Jersey fights veteran Darnell Jiles Jr. (9-5-2, 3 KOs) of Rochester, New York in a lightweight contest.

Edgar Joe Cortes (6-6-1) of Vineland, New Jersey fights Michael Stoute (3-2-1) of Long Island, New York in a featherweight contest.

Sharif Rahman (3-0, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas fights Gladmir Jacinto (0-2) of Fresno, California in a super welterweight bout.

Rahman is the son of former Heavyweight Champion of the World, Hasim Rahman.

In four-round bouts:

Rashiem Jefferson (3-0) of Philadelphia takes on James Early (5-6) of Seat Pleasant, Maryland in a featherweight tussle.

Kahshad Elliott (1-0, 1 KO) of Plainfield, New Jersey will take on an opponent to be named in a super welterweight fight.

Elliott is managed by Split-T Management, and is promoted by Top Rank.

Derrick Starling of New Jersey will make his pro debut in a heavyweight fight.

Tickets for this this outstanding evening are $150 for VIP; $125 for Ringside and 100 for General Admission and can be purchased by emailing rricereview@yahoo.com

All Covid 19 Protocols will be enforced including wearing a Mask at all times and ID is required.