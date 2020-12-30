Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II remains firm option for exhibition

Floyd Mayweather is open to making his special exhibition lined up for next February, the first of many more events – good news for Manny Pacquiao.

The first-ballot Hall of Famer will participate in a live-streamed Pay Per View comeback in the early part of next year. Celebrity greeting site Fanmio will produce the show.

Once completed, Mayweather will land further opponents to continue making massive paychecks into his forties.

This is where a second fight with Pacquiao, when both are well past professional level, comes in.

By the time he gets back in the ring for the first time in over two years, Mayweather will be a grandfather at 44 years of age.



Aging won’t stop the ‘Money’ man from continuing to ply his trade on the exhibition circuit for the foreseeable future.

“Floyd’s very excited for the fight. He sees some big opportunities here,” Fanmio CEO Solomon Engel said, according to ibtimes.

“I don’t want to speak for him, but I think we all feel this could be a very historical fight on many different levels.

“Anyone that Floyd faces will bring a lot of eyeballs and a lot of interest.

“There are certainly other potential opponents. But I don’t want to say names now.

“I think it something that requires further conversations with Floyd. Also, those other parties before we can see whether those bouts can come about,” he added.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs MANNY PACQUIAO

Mayweather was linked to facing a host of other MMA, retired boxers, and Z-list celebrities over the past twelve months as his professional career ended for good.

Further rubberstamped by the Las Vegas native’s inclusion in the International Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2021. A ceremony to take place in the spring.

The five-weight world champion also claimed the WBN Fighter of the Decade Award for 2010-2020. He will receive the accolade one way or another next May.







WBN is heading to Las Vegas to present the newly-designed trophy during Cinco de Mayo weekend. That’s provided the pandemic conditions are meeting requirements.

Earning almost one billion dollars in revenue during that period, Mayweather beat off competition from Andre Ward and Canelo Alvarez to take the nod.

Ironically, Ward also enters the IBHOF simultaneously as Mayweather, having retired in 2017.

As for Pacquiao, there’s too much money at stake for the fight to not happen again in some capacity.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.