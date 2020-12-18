Charles Conwell, Stephan Shaw win Wild Card Gym parking lot bouts

Split-T Management fighters Charles Conwell and Stephan Shaw kept their perfect resumes intact with big wins on Thursday night at the parking lot of the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California.

The fight card was the 3rd installment of of the Ring City USA series on NBC Sports Network.

In the main event world-ranked Conwell took out Madiyar Ashkeyev out after round nine of their scheduled 10-round junior middleweight bout

Conwell, who defended his USBA and captured the WBC USNBC Junior Middleweight titles, beat up Ashkeyev throughout the contest as he pounded away at the body and landed heavy shots upstairs. Ashkeyev had a lot of swelling over his left eye from the constant offense of Conwell. Referee Jack Reiss stopped the bout in between rounds nine and 10.

It was a solid all-around performance from Conwell, who should improve on his to number-eight ranking by the IBF.

“I felt good tonight,” Conwell said. “I’m getting more and more comfortable in the ring and more comfortable with the experience I continue to get.”

“I think I’m the only undefeated contender fighting,” Conwell continued. “And I think that means a lot – I’m making great progress and I’m ready for a bigger payday. The more I fight, the better I get. I’m only 23-years-old and I want to keep fighting.”

Conwell, 154 lbs of Cleveland, OH is 14-0 with 11 knockouts. Ashkeyev, 154 lbs of Kazakhstan is 14-1

Conwell is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Holden Productions.

Stephan Shaw remained undefeated with an eight-round unanimous decision over Lyubomyr Pinchuk in a heavyweight bout.

Shaw dominated the fight by using a pinpoint jab to set up some solid right hands.

Shaw, 235 lbs of St. Louis, MO won by scores of shutout scores of 80-72 and is now 14-0. Pinchuk, 223 lbs of Lviv, UK is 12-2-1.

Shaw is promoted by DiBella Entertainment