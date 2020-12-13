Floyd Mayweather attends UK fight to promote YouTube exhibition

Mark Robinson

Ex-Pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather was pictured in London on Saturday night as the American apparently dismissed UK Government quarantine rules to promote his next bout.

The American was pictured without a mask as he congratulated Anthony Joshua for beating an aged Kubrat Pulev at the SSE Arena.

Questions on whether Mayweather should have quarantined for at least ten days and mandated to wear a face-covering like everyone else in the arena were prominent on social media in the aftermath.

The five-weight world champ congratulated the headline fighter after his win but was largely there to promote his YouTube fight.

Mayweather takes on a vlogger fifty pounds heavier than him early next year.

While there, Floyd Mayweather would have seen Lawrence Okolie swiftly demolished Nikodem Jezewski to stay on course for a WBO Cruiserweight World Title fight next year.

The unbeaten 27-year-old was denied a fight for the vacant WBO belt after Krzysztof Glowacki tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but Okolie made short work of his Polish replacement opponent.

The explosive power in Okolie’s fists was evident in the opening minute as he rattled in a right hand before a body shot sent Jezewski to his knees.

A straight right hand then sent shockwaves through Jezewski’s legs as he tumbled back to the canvas. Okolie would not be denied a quick finish and a right hand sent Jezewski tumbling backwards for a third and final time in the second round.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER WAS THERE

Speaking to Matchroom afterward, Okolie said: “I’m really happy. I was in the backroom thinking I’m really calm and chilled.

“But I just went out there to try and execute what I do every day in the gym. I really came out of the cage. I’m happy to get the win.

“I’ll have to watch it back, but from the reaction ringside, it seems like it was good. It’s what we’ve been working on.

“I do it every day in training. It’s about taking it from training to the fight. If I’m able to do what I’m doing in training in my next fight, I’ll be a World Champion. I’m excited.

“He was undefeated, and he was in shape, preparing to fight. It was a risk. He had the world at this feet. It felt like a normal show, even with everyone spread out.

“It felt good. I’m really excited to watch it all back. That’s five stoppages on the trot. I’m feeling good, and I want to keep the KO run going.

“It was good to shake out and make the weight. I had a good training camp, and we’ll build off that for the next one.”

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.