Terence Crawford watches on as Errol Spence Jr. shakes off crash with UD

Ryan Hafey

Unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr showed no signs of effects from a car crash in 2019 as he defeated two-division champion Danny Garcia, following a long lay-off.

‘The Truth’ won by unanimous decision Saturday night in the main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) retained his WBC and IBF titles with an impressive performance in his hometown that saw him own a 187 to 117 advantage in punches landed, according to CompuBox.

The home fighter controlled much of the action with his jab, landing 84 of them slowly to damage his opponent’s left eye.

Over 16,000 fans were present following social distancing guidelines.

Spence was underwhelmed with his own performance after the battle but happy to be back after fourteen months out.

“The moment is surreal,” said Spence. “Coming back from the accident, I feel like I looked pretty good tonight.

“All training camp, I felt good. I told people I didn’t want a tune-up fight. I proved to everyone that I’m the best 147-pound fighter in the world.

“Danny Garcia pushed me to the limit, especially in training camp. I’ve watched him fight since he was an amateur. I knew he was a great champion and I had to be 100% ready.







“I had a little bit of ring rust. But I was in such great shape. I took everything seriously in training so that I would not be discouraged by that.

“I worked my jab and used my angles because that was my best move.

“It’s been a long year and a half, so I’m going to wind down for a week or two, then get back on it. I proved that I’m back and I’m here to stay,” he added.

ERROL SPENCE JR vs. TERENCE CRAWFORD

Terence Crawford watched on at ringside as Spence saw a 117-111, 116-112 [2] victory with three judges. A massive three-belt unification could be next.

Barring Manny Pacquiao, Spence vs. Crawford is the fight to make in the welterweight division. It’s now up to Al Haymon and Bob Arum to sit around a table and discuss.

That appears to be the only stumbling block. Top Rank and FOX should have no problems putting on a dual-channel Pay Per View in the summer.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.