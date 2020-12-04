Brian Ceballo still undefeated, wins WBO Intercontinental welterweight title

Tom Hogan / Ring City

Welterweight Brian Ceballo won the WBO Intercontinental title with an impressive 10-round unanimous decision Larry Gomez in the co-feature of a Ring City USA card at the famed Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California.

The bout was televised live on NBC Sports Network.

Ceballo of Brooklyn, New York is managed by Split-T Management under the guidance of Tim VanNewhouse.

Ceballo controlled the action from the start as Ceballo used a tremendous ring IQ to set up his shots Ceballo’s accurate punching knocked the mouthpiece of Gomez out several times, which prompted referee Raul Caiz Jr. to deduct a point in the 10th round. Ceballo handled the pressure Gomez very well, was extremely poised in his own attack with solid combination punching.

Ceballo, 26 years-old won by tallies of 99-90, 98-91 and 96-93 to raise his perfect mark to 12-0.

“This win teaches me that even though I was not 100%, but I was able to push through and win by a comfortable margin,” said Ceballo

I was very excited to be on this stage because it introduced me to the boxing world. I would like to thank Split-T Management, 360 Promotions and Ring City USA for giving me a platform to display my talents”

Ceballo was a 15-time National Amateur champion, and five-time New York Gold Gloves winner.