Floyd Mayweather joins YouTuber unconscious knockout debate

Floyd Mayweather has chimed in on the fallout to Nate Robinson being knocked unconscious by a YouTuber on the Mike Tyson undercard.

NBA legend Robinson could not defend himself through a two-round demolition where just eight punches were enough to render him motionless.

Since then, Robinson has been ridiculed in meme form and by a spate of internet trolls who chose to make fun of a dangerous situation.

It could have been a lot worse as the 36-year-old need medical attention at the Staples Center on Saturday night.

Mayweather had a clear message for Robinson after witnessing some of the mockings on social media.

“Nate, I’m proud of you, and I will always stand behind all my brothers,” pointed out the former pound for pound king. “I will never kick my brother when he’s down.

“It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players, should make a mockery out of you.

“We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad, and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you.

“I congratulate you for just making an effort.”

Floyd Mayweather added: “SIDENOTE: The times I’ve had issues with another brother was when they came at me first. I was defending myself.”

WBN will never name the said culprit of the blows that hurt Robinson as he really doesn’t deserve any publicity in our sport.

The vlogger is playing boxing. It’s simple as that. We won’t acknowledge anything he does inside the ropes unless he accepts our challenge to fight a proper professional.

One man who does want a piece of him is the former world champion, Antonio Tarver.

‘The Magic Man’ made his intentions clear after joining Mayweather in condemning the Robinson knockout.

I really want to kick (YouTuber’s) a– for what he did to Nate Robinson last night,” said Tarver.

“I want to rid boxing of these clowns once and for all. He fought a complete novice, so fighting me shouldn’t be a problem.

“Mike Tyson make this fight,” he concluded.







Tarver, even in his fifties right now, would wipe the floor with the YouTuber, who is making big paychecks fighting people who are clueless on how to fight a real fight.

At 52, Tarver still has way too much in his locker. Let’s see if there any balls to accept the offer.

