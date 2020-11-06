DAZN and Bet MGM join forces for boxing broadcast odds

DAZN, the world’s largest sports streaming service, and BetMGM, the leading sports betting and gaming platform – today announced the latest evolution of their partnership.

The partnership extension will kick off Saturday, Nov. 7 with a highly anticipated night of boxing featuring 21-year-old undefeated sensation Devin “The Dream” Haney defending his WBC lightweight championship against former unified world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa.

“We are thrilled to go all in on sports betting and embark on an exciting new chapter with BetMGM – marking our longest-term sports betting partnership yet in the U.S.,” said Michael Mobley, Vice President of Media Sales in North America for DAZN. “With BetMGM in our corner as DAZN’s go-to source for betting insights, fight fans will be able to stay up to date on the latest odds and enjoy even more compelling content around boxing’s biggest events.”

The multi-fight broadcast and digital deal entrusts and solidifies BetMGM as the exclusive odds provider for a dozen DAZN events over the next year – starting with Haney vs. Gamboa – and extends across DAZN’s platform and entire suite of channels:

Throughout fight week: BetMGM branding will surround DAZN’s live streams and coverage leading up to fight night including exclusive previews of the most updated betting odds.

During the broadcast: Live BetMGM betting tickers along with co-produced content featuring DAZN talent and BetMGM expertise around betting odds throughout the main event and co-main event of all 12 fight nights; there will also be one branded round for each evening’s main event, with BetMGM as the official presenting sponsor of the over/under round.

Also on fight night: Custom DAZN social posts across Twitter, Facebook and YouTube will bring BetMGM into the heart of the conversation with boxing fans.

Finally, DAZN subscribers in licensed states will regularly receive custom BetMGM promo offers in the lead-up to each event.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM said: “DAZN has been a great partner and we couldn’t be happier for BetMGM to be the exclusive odds provider for their U.S. boxing broadcasts. Our deep integrations, like supplying live odds during boxing’s biggest matches and offering customized promotional offers to DAZN subscribers, will provide boxing fans and bettors with entertaining and exciting opportunities to get in on the action.”

Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa is a fight for the WBC lightweight championship, as Haney resumes his quest to dominate a 135-pound division bursting with big names. The Matchroom event is one of the many highlights on DAZN’s jam-packed fall schedule and will be broadcast live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.