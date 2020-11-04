Sugar Bert Boxing Qualifier returns to Lafayette Parish on Nov 14

Coming off of the successful qualifier tournament held in Punta Gorda, Fla. on Aug. 29, 2020, amateur boxers from across the United States will get another chance to test their skills in the ring, thanks to the Sugar Bert Boxing National Qualifier WBC Green Belt Challenge tournament.

The qualifier tournament takes place on Saturday, Nov. 13 – 15, 2020 at Youngsville Sports Complex located at 801 Savoy Rd. Youngsville, La. 70592.

The three-day tournament, sanctioned by USA Boxing and its Back to Boxing program, is expected to draw over 300 competitors. The event will adhere to CDC guidelines for gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, including limiting spectator seating, conducting temperature checks at the door, and wearing face masks.

“CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced,” says Bert “Sugar Bert” Wells, president of Sugar Bert Boxing Promotions (SBBP). “We are going to have a safe tournament that will promote the skills and training many of these boxers have sharpened since the reopening of our country. They are ready.”

SBBP is sponsoring the event along with USA Boxing, Title Boxing, World Boxing Council (WBC), WBC Cares, KO Addition, Raynelo Management, Lafayette Louisiana Convention & Sports Bureau, and Youngsville Convention & Sports CVB.

Boxers, coaches and officials General Registration takes place on Friday, Nov. 13 at Youngsville Sports Complex, and the tournament kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Doors open at noon for spectators on both Saturday and Sunday. Walk-ons will be at 2336 Kaliste Saloom Rd. Lafayette, La 70508 for sponsoring officials, SBBP staff, and all special guests. Only 200 tickets will be sold per day to limit seating.





Boxers will compete in three different rings at the qualifier, separated into weight classes (bantam, intermediate, junior, senior, women, open men, novice, and master). They are vying to qualify for the title belt championship and other prizes, including eligibility to possibly receive sponsorship dollars for future USA Boxing competitions.

Keeping with USA Boxing’s prudent and incremental return to competition, this event welcomes competitors from across the country, with the exception of the following states: California, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, and Wisconsin. Boxers from the listed states are not eligible to compete.

Special guests at the event include undefeated professional boxer Evan “Young Holy” Holyfield, son of boxing titan Evander Holyfield; former middleweight champion Julian “The Hawk” Jackson; Nelson Lopez, Jr.; Backstreet Boxing Club President Shelton Leblanc; USA Boxing Events & Operations Manager Mike Campbell; and City of Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter.

“This is the second year SBBP comes to Lafayette” says Sugar Bert. “This event has grown year after year, even with Covid-19 temporarily changing things. We love the area and are scheduled to return in 2021.”

General admission tickets for the championship event are $25 per person; children ages 4 and under get in free. Log on to www.sugarbertboxingpromotions.com for registration and event information or call (770) 833-7888.