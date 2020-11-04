Boxing TV schedule – FOX Sports boxing televised events

World Boxing News provides a full Boxing TV Schedule of confirmed fights from FOX Sports in the coming months.

2020

NOV 14 Amilcar Vidal vs Edward Ortiz

FOX SPORTS MICROSOFT THEATER LIVE, LOS ANGELES

NOV 21 Javier Fortuna vs Antonio Lozada

FOX SPORTS MICROSOFT THEATER LIVE, LOS ANGELES

DEC 5 Errol Spence vs Danny Garcia

FOX SPORTS AT&T STADIUM, ARLINGTON, TEXAS

ABOUT FOX SPORTS BOXING

Fox Sports and it’s Pay-Per-View platform holds an exclusive deal with Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions.

Recent past events televised include the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch and Errol Spence vs Shawn Porter.

Fury vs Wilder took place at the MGM Grand in February 2020. The event broke the all-time heavyweight gate record for Las Vegas.