Boxing TV schedule – FOX Sports boxing televised events

World Boxing News provides a full Boxing TV Schedule of confirmed fights from FOX Sports in the coming months.
NOV 14 Amilcar Vidal vs Edward Ortiz
FOX SPORTS MICROSOFT THEATER LIVE, LOS ANGELES
NOV 21 Javier Fortuna vs Antonio Lozada
FOX SPORTS MICROSOFT THEATER LIVE, LOS ANGELES
DEC 5 Errol Spence vs Danny Garcia
FOX SPORTS AT&T STADIUM, ARLINGTON, TEXAS
Fox Sports and it’s Pay-Per-View platform holds an exclusive deal with Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions.
Recent past events televised include the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch and Errol Spence vs Shawn Porter.
Fury vs Wilder took place at the MGM Grand in February 2020. The event broke the all-time heavyweight gate record for Las Vegas.