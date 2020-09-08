WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder set to break silence on Tyson Fury

@bronzebomber

WBN spoke exclusively to Deontay Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel on Monday evening to get assurances regarding a future encounter with Tyson Fury.

Speculation, as always, has been rife in the United Kingdom surrounding whether Wilder will negate on a trilogy following defeat last February.

The reverse, a first in 44 bouts for the American, will be the catalyst for Wilder’s return to action.

Finkel assured WBN that Wilder is fine. He’s healthy and ready to fight as a calendar mark of December 19 remains possible.

Asked about rumors Wilder was hurt in sparring before his rematch stoppage to Fury, Finkel was clearly fed up with the British media’s attempts to smear the ex-WBC champ.

“Deontay banged his arm in training, it was nothing,” Finkel exclusively told World Boxing News. “Who is this guy (Junior) Fa?

“When the time is right we will give more information on the third fight.”

He continued by stating WBN would be the first to know when an official announcement comes.

“We will be making an announcement in the next two weeks. When we are ready we will let you know. But Deontay is focused on the third fight.

“Most of what is being written now is not worth a response. Deontay wants revenge in the rematch,” he added.

WBN understands a rumored date before the end of the year can still happen despite the current saga regarding the pandemic.

TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER

With or without fans, Wilder vs Fury III if firmly on. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has Fury in his crosshairs for another potential record-breaking evening in Las Vegas.

The MGM Grand remains the favorite venue, although much depends on travel restrictions and assurances from the Nevada State Athletic Commission on what may be able to be done about a crowd.

Top Rank, Fury’s US handlers, have been staging successful events since as early as June. And getting both Fury and Wilder inside a bubble by October could a crucial move.







Vasyl Lomachenko signing on the dotted line to fight Teofimo Lopez in an undisputed unification is a clear indication of where promoter Bob Arum stands and making huge fights inside ‘The Bubble’.

Fury vs Wilder III should be no different. And due to the later date, both sides have fingers crossed that tickets can be sold and fans will be able to attend.

The second clash broke the heavyweight gate receipts record for an MGM Grand bout. Arum is hopeful this can be the case again.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.