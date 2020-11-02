Steven Spark to face Muay Thai sensation Chadd Collins

Toowoomba’s IBF Australasian champion Steven Spark and world Muay Thai sensation Chadd Collins are set to collide with fate bringing the pair together for a title showdown in Toowoomba on November 14.

Spark and Collins will meet for the WBC Australasian super lightweight championship at Rumours International.

Spark has stamped himself one of Australia’s most feared super lightweights as he bids for a world top-15 ranking on the back of 10 pro victories and his last-fight demolition of Michael Whitehead in July this year.

On November 14 he enters a new world against an opponent already at the top of the world Muay Thai tree and now keen to make his mark in boxing ring.

Collins is the son of former Australian pro boxing champion Jimmy Collins and has based himself for the last seven years in Thailand where he has met and beaten many of the world’s Muay Thai best.

He has built a record of 64 fights for 51 wins with 23 of those by knockout.

He has fought for two WBC Muay Thai world titles and last year he was ranked number one in the world before the intervention of COVID-19.

The world panademic has severely disrupted world Muay Thai fighting.





Collins is keen to use the disruption to his advantage in a cross-code switch where he now aims to follow in his father’s boxing footsteps.

“I love a fight, Spark loves a fight and this is going to be a hell of a fight,” Collins said of his next ring challenge.