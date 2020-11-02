Payne Boxing provides boxing in The Carolinas on November 7

In the state of North Carolina, professional boxing has not taken place since 2019 when the commission passed August legislation moving the regulation of boxing from ALE (Alcohol Law Enforcement) to a new Boxing Commission.

Unfortunately and with no explanation, the boxing commission has not been fully implemented and has been left in complete disarray. Mix in a pandemic, which to date has taken the lives of over 200,000 people and caused a shut down of indoor events, and the sport of boxing in the state of North Carolina is presumably non-existent leaving promoters and fighters without a way to make a living and fans without a way to locally support a sport they love to watch.

Promoters and fighters have shown incredible resolve. Promoters have taken their local North Carolina fights across state lines to South Carolina encouraging fans to attend fights in the Carolinas. Fighters are taking risks and accepting challenges in other states. Woefully, promoters are still showing a lack of creativity and resiliency using a horrible recipe of promoting terribly one-sided cards featuring some of the best names in North Carolina boxing. The same recipe that kept local fans complaining and hesitant of completely filling North Carolina arenas and fueling the national bashing of North Carolina boxing. Not all hope has been lost.

Three-time North Carolina manager of the year Gardner Payne and Three-time North Carolina promoter of the year Christy Martin combined forces with international sports television TyC Sports International to create the Pain Boxing Series which is designed to give fans in the arena and on streaming services exclusive coverage of an exciting professional boxing series of events.

How is it any different from what other promoters are doing and fighters and fans are experiencing? Gardner Payne had this to say, “We are excited to bring world-class boxing to Rock Hill including one fighter that is ranked in the top 15 in his weight class in the world and another ranked in the top ten. This is a card full of elite boxers in competitive fights. So many other promoters have come to Rock Hill and the surrounding area and put on really bad, uncompetitive fights and it gives boxing in the Carolinas a very bad name and reputation. It is important for Payne Boxing, TyC Sports, and Christy Martin Promotions to come to Rock Hill and give the boxing and sports fans a real boxing event with real boxers in real matches. These sports fans deserve the type of show we will produce on November 7.”

On Saturday, November 7, 2020, from the Rock Hill Recreation and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Payne Boxing will offer the second installment of the Payne Boxing Series. The card will feature Argentina’s Alberto Palmetta (14-1), the 9th ranked welterweight in the world and WBA International Welterweight Champion will fight in the Main Event against Mexico’s Carlos Gorham (16-6-1).

Palmetta is coming off a big KO victory over TreSean Wiggins (11-4-3) in the Payne Boxing Series on August 15 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Prior to that fight, Palmetta upset then-undefeated Erik Vegas Ortiz on Showbox last November. His opponent, Gorham, comes off a tough decision loss to Oliver Quintana (16-1) last August.

The main card will also include Lucas Fernandez Leone (12-2-1) of Puerto Rico. Leone is the number 14 ranked superfly boxer in the world by the WBA and knocked-out current World Champion Joshua Franco in 2018. Leone will fight California boxer, Fernando Diaz (5-1-1). John David Martinez (11-2) of Miami, Florida will face Durham, NC native Marko Bailey (6-7). Bailey has fought his last two fights on Fox Sports and will be a tough challenge for Martinez. Rounding out the main card is Rock Hill native Vit Y (2-0) who will face Rafael Morel (1-4) of Brooklyn, New York and Charlotte native Kyle Harrell (6-1-1) who will go up against Terrance Brown (0-3).





“The citizens of the Rock Hill and the surrounding areas are in for a special treat on November 7,” said Gardner Payne, President of Payne Boxing. “We are excited to bring some of the top boxers in the world to Rock Hill. These will be competitive and entertaining fights and will give all sports fans the opportunity to watch the top boxers in the world in action.”

Also on this card are two highly anticipated professional debuts. Mirco Cuello, a member of the Argentinian National team and bronze medalist at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, will make his highly anticipated pro debut on this card. Elijah Seawright of Columbia, SC will face Roderick Gilkey of Memphis, Tennessee in a much-anticipated amateur debut.

When asked, confronted, and pushed again as to why the Payne Boxing Series is any different from previous North Carolina boxing promises an excited and confident Payne stated, “Boxing fans from the Carolinas are knowledgeable, passionate, and willing to travel all over the country to see good, competitive fights. We have the competitive world-class boxing necessary in a great area. We are very grateful to the City of Rock Hill and York County for helping make this fight possible. The Rock Hill Sports and Event Center is a world-class facility and a perfect arena to host professional, world-class boxing. I’m excited we get to showcase this amazing facility on TyC Sports to an international audience. I truly believe that the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center can become a home to world-class boxing events and help bring recognition and credibility to boxing in the Carolinas. “