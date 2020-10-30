Drama on the scales in Texas, but this time it’s not Gervonta Davis

Esther Lin

Gervonta Davis successfully made weight as the drama unfolded on the scales ahead of the American’s two-division world title battle with Leo Santa Cruz.

As Davis hit under his 130 pounds target, alongside his opponent, it was Regis Prograis who took the spotlight.

Prograis came in a pound and a half over the 140-pound limit for his forthcoming return to action.

Opponent Juan Heraldez then began negotiations with Prograis and his team. The pair then reached a monetary agreement to continue with the fight.

All bouts in the Pay Per View portion on Showtime remain unaffected.

GERVONTA DAVIS vs LEO SANTA CRUZ WEIGHTS

WBA Super Featherweight / WBA Lightweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Gervonta Davis – 129 ¾ lbs.

Leo Santa Cruz – 129 ½ lbs.

Referee: Rafael Ramos; Judges: Glenn Feldman (Conn.), Alejandro Rochin (Calif.), David Sutherland (Okla.)

WBA Super Lightweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Mario Barrios – 139 ½ lbs.

Ryan Karl – 140 lbs.

Referee: Luis Pabon; Judges: Ruben Carrion (Texas), Wilfredo Esperon (Texas), Jose Roberto Torres (Puerto Rico)

Super Lightweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Regis Prograis – 141 ½ lbs.*

Juan Heraldez – 139 ½ lbs.

*Prograis failed to make weight at the 140-pound limit, and the fighters have agreed to fight at a higher weight.

Referee: Rafael Ramos; Judges: Gregorio Alvarez (Texas), Joel Elizondo (Texas), Ellis Johnson (Texas)

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds

Isaac Cruz – 132 lbs.

Diego Magdaleno – 134 ¾ lbs.

Referee: Mark Calo-oy; Judges: Joel Elizondo (Texas), Ellis Johnson (Texas), Rafael Ramos (Texas)







Davis vs. Santa Cruz will see three-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and four-division world champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz battle for the WBA Super Featherweight and WBA Lightweight Championships headlining a SHOWTIME PPV Saturday, October 31 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The stacked undercard will feature unbeaten San Antonio native and WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios defending his title against hard-hitting Ryan “Cowboy” Karl in the co-main event, and former super lightweight world champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis will take on unbeaten contender Juan Heraldez in a 10-round showdown. In the telecast opener, lightweight contenders Isaac Cruz and Diego Magdaleno will battle in an IBF title eliminator bout.