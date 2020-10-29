Manny Pacquiao rematch off for good, no Floyd Mayweather u-turn at 43

Legend Floyd Mayweather will never fight again in competitive boxing. The former pound-for-pound king has confirmed for good this time.

The 43-year-old is consistently linked to a comeback, even though he’s been retired effectively since 2015.

Reports Manny Pacquiao would be given a second chance in 2020 were killed off by the coronavirus pandemic, even with multi-million dollar interest from the Middle East.

As Mayweather pushes his new Pay Per View star in Gervonta Davis, the five-weight world champion reiterated his desire to stay away.

“I had my day in the sport,” stated Mayweather days before the Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz clash.

Pacquiao will now have to look elsewhere for his next bonafide boxing opponent ahead of an exhibition with Conor McGregor in 2021.

On another note, Mayweather was asked about the lightweight division’s current situation, where Davis is preparing to tread on a more permanent basis. He added: “I wanna say the fight the other day (Lopez vs. Lomachenko) was a hell of a fight. Congratulations to the winner.

“Lopez did his job. He went out there and did what he had to do. If Devin Haney is the WBC champion at lightweight, right, and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the WBA champion, it’s safe to say that Teofimo is the IBF and WBO champion.

“But I can’t knock what he has done because I have to take my hat off to him. You know, for what he has done.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER COMPARISONS

On comparisons to Lomachenko during the build-up, Mayweather was non-plussed.

“But when they started comparing Loma to me, I didn’t have to have 500 amateur fights. He did something that I wasn’t able to do.

“He won two gold medals, which is a huge accomplishment. Just going to the Olympics is huge in itself.

“They say he was the quickest to win a world title than any other fighter but once you fight 300 amateur fights you’re a professional anyway.







“You cannot compare a fighter like Loma to Ali or me or Sugar Ray Leonard. You know the reason why? We won our first fight, we won our second fight, and we won our third fight.

“I’m not going to take away anything from what Teofimo did the other day but remember. This guy already had a loss to Salido.

“Salido wasn’t the best guy in the world. He was solid. He won a title before, but he wasn’t the best guy in the world.”

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.