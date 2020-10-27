Adrien Broner faces a race against time to hit 147-pound target in 2020

@adrienbroner

Returning Adrien Broner is currently in training for a proposed fight with Ivan Redkach in December, but World Boxing News believes the former world champion may need more time.

According to prospective opponent Ivan Redkach, their battle is set to happen before 2021. But judging by a recent video of Broner, that may need to be pushed back.

If the video is from the last few days, as first thought, Broner may be looking at January before he could even think about hitting 147 pounds.

At present, Broner is taking the form of at least a 175-pounder, rather than getting back to his old stomping ground of welterweight.

Broner had ballooned in weight following his defeat to Manny Pacquiao in January 2019. Almost two years out of the ring haven’t helped his quest for another world title.

Boiling off the excess baggage, which could amount to at least 30 pounds, could prove a tough ask before Christmas.

More is set to be revealed on a date and venue for Broner vs. Redkach in the coming days. It may well be that the encounter takes place in early 2021.

There is the potential to offer Redkach the fight at 154 to give Broner some leeway, although that would mean any ranking points for 147 go out the window.

That may not matter to Broner, though. Despite being just 31, the Cincinnati man has endured a long and torturous career.

Between weight problems and out-of-the-ring extracurricular activities, it’s been a long hard slog for the former pound for pound star.

ADRIEN BRONER – FOUR-WEIGHT

He’s approaching the final hurdle of his tenure. One more loss would certainly mean the end as Broner searches for big paydays before his retirement.

Having an ideal weight of 140 pounds hasn’t helped the situation in the long-run. Broner wants the million-dollar paychecks that come with the welterweight division.

This has come at the sacrifice of glory, which Broner certainly would have enjoyed had he stayed at lightweight longer and pressed to be undisputed at 140.







Things could have been so different for the once-promising youngster. But walking away, a four-division champion by the age of 25 will always leave Broner in high-regard.

Not many boxers can say they were able to do that. It’s what followed that brings significant frustration at what might have been.

Let’s hope Adrien Broner can make the weight if the fight is made at 147 for December.

