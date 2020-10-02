Eddie Hearn tests positive for Covid-19 on the same day as Donald Trump

Ed Mulholland

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed he tested positive for Covid-19 on the same days as United States President Donald Trump.

Hearn, who was decidedly skeptical about social distancing measures a few weeks ago, has been forced to leave his latest promotion.

Josh Buatsi’s clash this weekend will no go ahead without Hearn being there to oversee proceedings.

Announcing the news, Hearn said: “Gutted to find out I tested positive for Covid-19 today and have to leave the bubble immediately.

“Thankfully, all other tests were negative. Heading home to rest. Catch up tomorrow.”

Last month, Hearn and other prominent Matchroom figures took social media to offer their own advice to tackle the virus.

“Wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance..how about get more exercise, eat healthily, boost your immune system,” he pointed out.

“Just my morning thought. Have a good day!”

Plenty of supporters were sympathetic to Hearn’s plight, while others took time out to stick the boot in.

“Worked out well for you, I see Edward,” said one. Another added: “Well, what a coincidence.”

Hearn’s misfortune happened on the same day Trump and First Lady Melania were both struck down with coronavirus.

Trump stated: Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Bots took over Twitter in response by releasing a barrage of replies to the original tweet by Trump.

Thousands said the following:

Mr. President. I’m literally sitting here crying and throwing up at this news. You are the bravest man I have ever seen.

“I named my first son Donald after you. If anything happened to you, I don’t know what I would do. Thank you for ending racism.”

That quote was all over the social media accounts in the hours after Trump released the news.







EDDIE HEARN PPV

As for Hearn, two weeks of quarantine follows before the Matchroom boss can get back to work.

Derek Chisora is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk later this month. Hearn will need to be back to full health for the Pay Per View.

