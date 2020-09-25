Alejandro “Pork Chop” Guerrero joins forces with Dmitriy Salita and Cameron Dunkin

Salita Promotions proudly announces the signing undefeated lightweight prospect Alejandro “Pork Chop” Guerrero to a co-promotional contract, along with Cameron Dunkin’s NOW Boxing Promotions.

Fighting out of Houston, Texas, under the guidance of trainer Rudy Silva and manager Niko Tsigaras, 22-year-old Mexican American Guerrero (12-0, 9 KOs) is a crowd-pleasing power puncher with an aggressive, pressuring style and a strong amateur pedigree.

Guerrero started boxing at age 10 at the Irving PAL and went on to win two junior national titles while going approximately 90-10. Along the way, he faced such current luminaries as WBC Lightweight Champion Devin Haney, WBC Silver Lightweight Champion Ryan Garcia and 2019 The Ring Magazine “Prospect of the Year” Virgil Ortiz, against whom he went 2-2 in a four-fight series.

Last seen in action on March 13, breaking down and winning a nationally televised decision over then 12-1 Jose Angulo on SHOBOX: The New Generation, Guerrero says the new pact moves him a step closer to his ultimate goal.

“I am excited to continue my boxing career with a team that others would call an “all star” team,” said Guerrero. “I am confident and blessed that, with this team, my dreams of becoming a world champion are now possible.”

Dunkin, the 2017 BWAA Manager of the Year, guided the careers of 34 world champions before starting his NOW Boxing Promotions, says he’s excited to be working with Salita on this young prospect. “By teaming with Dmitriy, I feel Cameron Dunkin/D & D Boxing Inc., and Dmitriy Salita/Salita Promotions will afford Alejandro many opportunities to show his talent.”

Salita, the former fighter turned emerging promotional presence in boxing, says Guerrero is a welcome addition to his growing stable of prospects and champions.

“I am excited to promote one of the best lightweight prospects in the world in Alejandro ‘Porkchop’ Guerrero,” said Salita. “At only 22 years old, he has already shown his world-class potential. I am grateful to be teaming up with Cameron Dunkin who has demonstrated his superb eye for blue-chip talent over many years in the sport.”