Who will follow Lennox Lewis as the next undisputed heavyweight champ?

World Boxing News has made a big point of keeping tabs on just how many boxers have the opportunity to become the next undisputed heavyweight champion.

Prior to August 22nd, there were eight top division title-holders or contenders involved in what is an unofficial tournament.

All eight had a chance through arranged bouts and organization stipulations. That was until Dillian Whyte was blasted out by Alexander Povetkin.

It was initially thought that Povetkin would then be pushed forward by the World Boxing Council as their mandatory, although confirmation came quickly that this would not be the case for the Russian.

“We don’t speculate. But the time limitations which were put by the WBC board, which had Dillian Whyte won, the winner of the third Fury vs Wilder fight has to fight without an intervening bout against Dillian Whyte.

“That now has changed. Dillian has lost. So there are no limitations at the moment for the winner of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder to do any fight whatsoever.

“In the WBC, there will be no restrictions whatsoever right now,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

This means the competition for ultimate heavyweight supremacy drops to six fighters.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua hold all the titles between them. Therefore, any opponent involved with the pair can lay claim to following the last great champion to claim all the major belts in Lennox Lewis.

Fury has an obligation to Deontay Wilder, meaning the American is one of those. Whilst Joshua must face Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk due to his obligations.

The latter of those two world title number one’s, Usyk, is already lined up to battle Derek Chisora. This sees ‘Del Boy’ getting an unexpected spot, provided the WBO don’t follow the WBC in taking away the mandatory opportunity of Chisora beats Usyk.

ONE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

At present, we are looking at around twelve months before the culmination of the heavyweight tournament.

Fury vs Wilder will likely happen between December 2020 and April 2021. Joshua vs Pulev should be done by this year. A date of December 12 is now targeted.

Usyk vs Chisora could happen in November. Provided Usyk wins the Joshua fight would be huge for the summer of 2021.

Everybody in the UK wants Fury vs Joshua to happen. So a repeat victory for Fury over Wilder and Joshua coming through Pulev and Usyk could see that take place in the final six months of 2021.

Furthermore, it’s a mouth-watering prospect to crown one sole ruler in the most lucrative weight class of all.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.