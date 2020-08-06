Hopey Price itching to get back in the ring ahead of Fight Camp contest

Hopey Price says his vast experience in the amateurs will help him get the win against Jonny Phillips in their six round Featherweight clash at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex, on Friday August 7, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The slick southpaw, trained and managed by Dave Coldwell, landed gold at the 2018 European Youth Championships and 2018 Youth Olympics; becoming the first boxer from Great Britain to win gold at a Youth Olympic Games.

He signed promotional terms with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing in October 2019 before making his eagerly-anticipated professional debut on the undercard of Anthony Crolla’s farewell fight at Manchester Arena, outpointing Joe Sanchez.

In his next fight he landed a spot on the undercard of the blockbuster Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua 2 World Title show in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, where he scored an impressive third round TKO over Tanzania’s Swede Mohamed.

‘Drago’ jumped at the opportunity to be involved in another historic event at the Matchroom HQ this weekend where he faces a big step-up in opponent against Phillips, but the 20-year-old says he is more than ready for the test.

“I’ve had itchy knuckles for weeks,” said Price. “I was scheduled to fight in April and when that all fell through we all got put into lockdown. When I was allowed to get back in the gym with Dave it was full steam ahead, we got the date and now I’m ready to fight!

“I need to keep doing what I’m doing in this fight. What Dave has seen in the gym he has been happy with. For me, by fight night all the pressure is off and I can get down to business. I am super confident, Jonny has boxed some good names but you will see the level I’m at on Friday night.

“There is levels to boxing and I think I am a level above him. My performance on Friday will open people’s eyes. People say amateur and pro boxing is different but when you have been all around the world and boxed top kids, people don’t realise how much experience that gives you. For me, it’s about staying relaxed and winning.”