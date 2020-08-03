Sturgis Bike Rally boxing event on Aug 11th canceled due to COVID

‘Team Certified Sports Professional Boxing Promotion Pulls out of Sturgis Bike Rally Due to Covid Concerns”

Team Certified Sports was scheduled to host an historic professional boxing event at the Sturgis Bike Rally on Aug 11th, by being the first black owned boxing promoter to host such a performance at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis.

The owner of Team Certified Sports, Ernie Haines, an avid boxing trainer and MC member had a dream to perform on this world wide platform and make boxing history.

This event was to feature 8 professional bouts. The fighters were to arrive ringside by a group of motorcycle escorts and have boxing celebrity guest in attendance, and was to be live streamed.

Due to serious concerns of possible infection of Covid, Team Certified Sports’ staff and all organizations involved with Team Certified, decided, July 21st, to stand down and not pursue this history making event in South Dakota on August 11th.

Team Certified, Team Cannon, The UFL, 1913 and the ABO organization collectively took into consideration the fact that there will be a massive crowd of possibly up to 300,000 rally goers coming from various highly Covid infected states, and considered the fact it would be difficult to practice social distancing,(in our opinion), we could not expose our staff, fighters, family members and celebrity guests to such risks. So, we chose to stand down and not participate in this colossal event.

“I am deeply sadden that we have to miss such a unique opportunity, but we believe in safety first.”: Says Ernie Haines, owner of Team Certified Sports.