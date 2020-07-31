Oscar De La Hoya puts the brakes on Garcia vs Campbell being ‘official’

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya has denied a World Boxing Council confirmation that Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campell is a done deal.

The WBC took to social media to announce the fight was ‘official’ hours before De La Hoya put the brakes on with his own statement.

‘Garcia vs Campbell is not done,’ said De La Hoya.

Previously, the WBC had covered an interview with Campbell, who is hoping to face Garcia for a version of the WBC lightweight belt.

They said:

Olympic medalist Luke Campbell is highly motivated by the fight he will wage against undefeated Ryan Garcia for the World Boxing Council Interim Lightweight title.

Although the date and venue are yet not inked, Campbell has remained in shape. He has reported ready to fight.

“This time of pandemic has given me the opportunity to focus more on myself and study my previous fights.

“Since the Lomachenko fight, all I’ve done is study myself. Make minor adjustments to my style,” Campbell said in an interview with Daily Mail.

“I feel very motivated. I know I have some great performances to come. A fight with Garcia would provide the perfect canvas to demonstrate my abilities.

“Garcia is a great star in the United States. So fighting him will give me more exposure and, obviously, by defeating him everyone will know me,” added Campbell.

“He seems like a good fighter. You can see that he has speed, he has power, but once our fight starts things will be different than with his previous rivals.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA BRAKES

For now, it seems that De La Hoya is still attempting to get a deal over the line with the opposite number Eddie Hearn.

The UK promoter is currently busy on the eve of Matchroom Boxing’s return to action through their ‘Fight Camp’ series.







It all takes place in the Hearn Family Mansion as Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman collide in Hearn’s backyard.

Once the show is in the books, maybe Garcia vs Campbell negotiations can be concluded?

Devin Haney is currently holding the ‘regular’ belt at 135. Whilst Vasyl Lomachenko is Franchise king.