Watch again: THAT Double knockdown and double uppercut in slow-mo

Mikey Williams

As Top Rank winds down the first phase of their summer post-COVID schedule, two major talking points came from the series. A double knockdown and double uppercut.

Two rarities and astonishing sequences to watch happened as Top Rank and promoter Bob Arum led the way in bringing boxing back.

Fresh from the MGM Grand ‘Bubble’, we saw a welterweight fight between Vlad Panin and Benjamin Whitaker produce the uppercut.

Speaking about it at the time, former world champion Tim Bradley just about found the words on his ESPN broadcast.

“Wow, I’ve never seen this before in boxing. Good shot by both men,” he said.

In the end, US-based Belarussian Panin took the decision after six close rounds.

😳 The double uppercut.

😯 The double knockdown. What will we see next in the Summer Series? pic.twitter.com/lCOGQrn2lC — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) July 11, 2020

DOUBLE KNOCKDOWN

In the second happening earlier in the series, welterweights Corey Champion and Peter Cortez dropped each other simultaneously in a double knockdown.

Champion, who fought on the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III undercard, got back to winning ways after three straight losses.

Downing Cortez twice, plus the double knockdown, it was a hellacious two minutes and 23 seconds in Las Vegas.







BUBBLE NEWS

Valdez vs Velez: First run of Top Rank ‘Bubble’ shows conclude July 21 The first run of Top Rank on ESPN shows inside the MGM Grand “Bubble” will conclude with a certified boxing action hero ready for another toe-to-toe tussle. Former featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez, ranked No. 1 by the WBC and WBO at junior lightweight, will face former world title challenger Jayson Velez in the 10-round main event Tuesday, July 21, inside […]

Lightweight prospect Eric Puente remains perfect inside The Bubble at MGM Eric Puente remained perfect by winning a four-round majority decision over Diego Elizondo on. Tuesday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Puente landed the more telling blows. He took his time against an awkward southpaw that stood 5’10” Puente picked it up after the 2nd frame as he used pressure […]