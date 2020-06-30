Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors sign super featherweight prospect DeMichael Harris

Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors has announced the signing of heralded super featherweight prospect DeMichael Harris, 3-0, 3 KOs), of Atlanta, Georgia.

Said Peter Kahn, “I am very excited to be working with DeMichael Harris. DeMichael has the physical attributes, natural power, work ethic and mindset to be very competitive in the super featherweight division. He has a strong and hungry team behind him which is a perfect recipe for success.”

Stated the 23-year-old Harris, a native of Cleveland, OH, “I would like to thank Peter Kahn for giving me a chance to showcase my skill and ability. I feel Fight Game Advisors is the right place for me and that we will definitely have a great future together. I will be a super featherweight champion sooner than I expect with Fight Game Advisors.”

Harris is trained by Mustafah Meekins, ““We are very pleased to be working with a great team at Fight Game Advisors. A place to display all of the hard work that DeMichael has been putting in. I am really looking forward to building a strong relationship as we develop and move forward through the ranks of boxing.”

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Harris has lived in Atlanta, Georgia for the last six years. A late comer to boxing with only 17 amateur bouts, he made his foray into professional boxing after serving as a sparring partner with World Champion Gevonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

“Tank and I got along great and he suggested that I turn professional due to my style. I’ve always had more of a professional style, sitting down on my punches. I’ve heard people say I remind them of Tommy Hearns because of my height (5’11”) for the division and my power.”

“Tank put me on two of his undercards in Baltimore and Atlanta and that was a huge help to me. I fought in front of huge crowds and got to see how a true world champion prepares on fight night.”

“Peter Kahn and his team at Fight Game Advisors was a perfect fit for me, he came very highly recommended and after having these three pro bouts I knew I needed a great manager.”

“For my immediate future I want to fight as often as possible and continue to learn in the gym under Coach Mustafah. I also want to get the best sparring and we’ve already traveled to Houston, New York City, Atlanta and Florida in the past year for that.”