Manny Pacquiao – Boxing’s Five-Weight Lineal Octuple Champion

Manny Pacquiao remains the only fighter on the planet to win five-weight lineal championships and recognized titles in eight separate weight divisions.

The ‘Pacman’ on the WBN Fighter of the Decade nod for 2010 to 2019. He was second-placed in 2020 and remains an inspiration to all who begin life in the lower classes.

Making his debut at a measly 106 pounds, Pacquiao eventually settled in the money division at 147 but could fluctuate to 140 at will.

Looking back as the history laid down by a legend, those world championships won are now a symbol of greatness for the Filipino Senator.

No other fighter, even arch-rival Floyd Mayweather, has claimed the number one in a division at five different weights.

Pacquiao, despite his seven losses, is the epitome of a comeback from adversity. This was never proven more than in 2012.

Knocked out by Juan Manuel Marquez in devastating fashion and defeated in a highly contentious manner by Timothy Bradley, many wrote Manny Pacquiao off at 33 due to the reverses.

Dusting himself down, Pacquiao fought a string of world champions until the present day. He only lost once to Mayweather in 2015.

A generational figure in the sport, the 41-year-old is already an icon in his own country and the United States into the bargain.

There won’t be another one like him.

Manny Pacquiao is now preparing for what will certainly be a final chapter until a possible run for President of his native Philippines in 2022.







MANNY PACQUIAO TITLES WON

December 1998 – WBC Flyweight vs Chatchai Sasakul – KO8

(Lineal Flyweight title)

June 2001 – IBF Super-bantamweight title vs Lehlohonolo Ledwaba – TKO6

November 2003 – Lineal Featherweight title vs Marco Antonio Barrera – TKO11

March 2008 – WBC Super Feather title vs Juan Manuel Márquez – SD12

(Lineal Super Featherweight title)

June 2008 – WBC Lightweight title vs David Díaz – TKO9

May 2009 – IBO Super-lightweight strap – vs Ricky Hatton – KO2

(Lineal Super-lightweight)

November 2009 – WBO Welter title vs Miguel Ángel Cotto – TKO12

November 2010 – WBC Super Welterweight belt vs Antonio Margarito UD12

April 2014 – WBO Welterweight title vs Timothy Bradley UD12

April 2016 – Lineal 147 vs Tim Bradley UD12

November 2016 – WBO 147 vs Jessie Vargas UD12

July 2019 – WBA 147 vs Keith Thurman SD12

