Showtime trailer for Ringside documentary ahead of June 12 release

RINGSIDE

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer and poster for its upcoming award-winning documentary RINGSIDE, premiering on Friday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Filmed over the course of nine years by award-winning director Andre Hörmann, RINGSIDE chronicles the dramatic upbringing of two boxing prodigies and follows the divergent paths they take as they navigate life’s uncertainties on the South Side of Chicago.

Winner of the Silver Hugo Award at the Chicago International Film Festival, RINGSIDE examines the lives of Kenneth Sims Jr., Destyne Butler Jr., and their fathers who train them as they embark on a journey to make the U.S. Olympic® Boxing Team in 2009, and stays with them for the following nine years.

Throughout that time, their choices and circumstances change, leading one of them toward a promising boxing career, and the other one through the prison system.

A Sutor Kolonko and Motto Pictures production in association with Blue Ice Docs and Mitten Media, RINGSIDE is produced by two-time Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® Award winner Julie Goldman, Emmy Award winner Ingmar Trost and Emmy and Peabody Award winner Christopher Clements.

The executive producers are Ken Pelletier, Mark Mitten and Carolyn Hepburn.

