Possible opponents priced up for Mike Tyson comeback

Ahead of ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson making an imminent ring return, thoughts have turned to who may be in the opposite corner to the fiery New Yorker.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ is in remarkable shape for his first bout in 15 years, with ex-opponent Evander Holyfield also back in camp.

Firstly, the former heavyweight boxing champion hinted at a comeback this week after sharing a training video on his Instagram. Secondly, bookmakers have priced up who he’s most likely to fight on his return to the ring.

Paddy Power makes it 2/1 that he’ll meet nemesis Holyfield for a third time, after losing out to the heavyweight great twice in the late ‘90s.

Biting a chunk out of Holyfield’s ear, Tyson is known to be yearning for another helping.

Tyson also lost to Brits Lennox Lewis and Danny Williams during his glittering career, and they’re at 4/1 and 10/1 respectively to step back into the ring with the former champ – with another Brit, Frank Bruno, who Tyson destroyed twice at his peak, at 25/1.

Tyson Fury’s father, John, who’s already said he’s willing to die in a fight with Tyson, is priced at 10/1. YouTube stars, who have no business boxing anyway, are 100/1 and 500/1 respectively. They could have been a million to one and still wouldn’t have a chance.

Spokesman Paddy Power said: “It’s been almost 15 years since Mike Tyson last fought professionally. But due to watching the video circulating on social media, it’d take a brave man to throw their hat in the ring for an exhibition with the youngest ever heavyweight champ.

“Whatever the outcome, Tyson’s social media posts certainly have created a lot of conversation. Here’s hoping that Iron Mike doesn’t chew the ear off his next opponent.”







Full odds from Paddy Power:

WHO WILL BE MIKE TYSON NEXT OPPONENT?

2/1 Evander Holyfield

4/1 Lennox Lewis

6/1 Roy Jones Jr

8/1 Riddick Bowe

10/1 John Fury

10/1 Danny Williams

20/1 Sonny Bill Wiliams

25/1 Frank Bruno

25/1 Tony Bellew

200/1 Conor McGregor

Shannon Briggs, who is set to fight Bare Knuckle, has not been priced as of yet. Briggs has announced his interest in facing Tyson.