Three Lions Promotions exploring TV events behind closed doors

RINGSIDE

📷 Jeff Lockhart

As the weekend comes and goes, Hamilton fight fans will no doubt be reflecting upon the postponed Three Lions Promotions (TLP) card, originally slated for Saturday, May 2. Hometown hopeful Jessie “Rock” Wilcox would have faced Andres “Pitufo” Viera (10-2-0, 8KOs) of Mercedes, Uruguay, for the WBC USNBC Super Welterweight Championship at the Hamilton Convention Centre.

The undercard boasted Ryan Rozicki, Carolyn Redmond, and Antonio Napolitano. Although things are on hold for now, TLP Managing Director Daniel Otter is currently weighing a number of options to get Hamilton boxing rolling again.

“Safety is our top concern. If we can’t do something safely, we won’t do it all. It looks like COVID-19 is going to keep us on the ropes for the foreseeable future, so we’re exploring alternative methods of delivering boxing to the public,” explained Otter. “We’re looking at holding shows behind closed doors and chatting with multiple commissioners from across the country in hopes of figuring something out.”

TLP has multiple options on the table. “We’re currently in talks with multiple networks to air closed-door boxing. We’ll have to quickly adapt to the new normal. Our relationship with AK Media gives us lots of options for delivering content to the fans. We don’t necessarily need the gate sales to forge ahead. We’ve showcased the quality and expertise of AK Media in our previous streams and marketing content. They’re eager to collaborate and get boxing matches going again soon.”

In the months to come, the boxing landscape will look very different. Due to travel restrictions, international contests will have to wait, increasing the already healthy demand for all-Canadian competition. “If you’re Canadian and you want to fight, there’s about to be a lot of work available,” said Otter. “Some of these boxers are in the prime of their careers. It’s now or never and, due to COVID-19, that means facing fellow Canadians. It’s going to make for some excellent match-ups.”

Meanwhile, Wilcox is keeping sharp for whatever the future holds. “I’ve stayed fight ready as much as possible, working with my dad and brothers to stay in shape. We’re all in the same household, so we’re lucky that way!” explained Roc. “It looks like we’ll have to fight other Canadian guys in the short term and I’m sure everyone is just as eager as me to get back in the ring. I’ve been eyeing a couple local guys for awhile now, hopefully we can make it happen.”