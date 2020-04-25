Total Sports Management secure exciting double signing

Ringside

Ex-WBO Youth world champion David Agadzhanyan and star amateur Edem Zeyraliyev have become the first Total Sports Management signings.

Agadzhanyan has signed a promotional deal with Total Sports Management and will make his highly-anticipated return to the ring once boxing resumes.

Agadzhanyan (16-0, 9 KOs) is from Pyatigorsk in Russia and has worked with TSM previously in his career.

The super-featherweight southpaw has been out of action since March 2019 and will be hoping for an active run when it is safe for boxing to return, with plans already underway to secure a date for his first fight in over twelve months.

“We are delighted to welcome David back under our promotional banner. He is someone who we have really high hopes for,” Stephen Vaughan Jr., the man behind Total Sports Management, said.

Vaughan has also signed the 25-year-old WBO Youth super-bantamweight champion, who has one no-contest on his ledger, to a managerial pact.

“We had him for 18 months previously earlier in his career. Since then he has boxed mainly in Russia. The chance to work with David again was too good to turn down.

“We know he has the pedigree to go onto great things.

“He’s been out the ring for a year so we will look to get him back into action as soon as we can after we know more regarding COVID-19.”







Edem Zeyraliyev

Joining Agadzhanyan on the roster at Total Sports Management is a top Uzbek amateur in the shape of Zeyraliyev.

Zeyraliyev, who has had just one professional fight, is just 22 years old and has a huge amateur background of more than 100 bouts.

He is a training partner of Agadzhanyan, under the watchful eye of Levi Melamed in Russia, and Vaughan Jr. is excited about the prospect of working with Zeyraliyev.

“He is a very strong fighter with huge self-belief,” he added. “He’s had just one fight as a pro to date. But he is someone who we expect to push into a position over the next two years where he can fight for a title.”

Details of the show to be promoted by Vaughan Jr. for Total Sports Management, which will feature championship fights as well as Agazhanyan and Zeyraliyev, will follow soon.