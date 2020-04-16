Anthony Joshua ‘looking forward to’ Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III

World Boxing News

📸 JD Sports

Anthony Joshua says he’s looking forward to Tyson Fury facing Deontay Wilder again after his British rival did so well in the second meeting.

The Londoner, who holds the IBF, WBA, IBO, and WBO versions, has been linked to a British super-fight with Fury but has to wait until the completion of a trilogy.

Fury and Wilder have a contract in place, signed and sealed. They only need to find a suitable date due to the ongoing pandemic crisis.

Joshua has praised Fury’s performance in stopping Wilder at the MGM Grand last February. But in the same breath, AJ said he never believed Wilder was a top-level operator at heavyweight.

“I believed Tyson Fury could potentially do what he done,” Joshua exclusively told Sky Sports.

“I just felt like, Deontay Wilder is a formidable ex-champion and has a chance to come back. But I just knew that when he gets to the top level, it will be difficult.

“It’s one thing getting there and it’s another thing staying there.”

He added: “We’ve seen in some of his fights, it’s been difficult for him and then he lands his punch and he’s been victorious.

“I always believe that when you go to war, you can’t have one weapon in your arsenal, which was his right hand.

“Once that was taken away from him, which Tyson Fury did, I’m not going to go into tactics, but he was able to annihilate Deontay Wilder and expose him for some of his weaknesses.

“Tyson Fury did a great job tactically and I’m looking forward to their rematch,” the 30-year-old concluded.







2021/22

With two mandatories to get through before Fury can even be contemplated for an undisputed collision, Joshua has his hands full.

The coronavirus outbreak has potentially pushed the Fury fight back until 2022. Earlier, provided the Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk clashes get completed in earnest.

Wilder is not giving up on his stipulated and contracted the first crack at Fury’s WBC title. This leaves Joshua free to complete his duties with the WBO and IBF.

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.